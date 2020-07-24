Donna Turner was recently honored with a surprise celebration at Pennybyrn, where she resides.
Turner, who had volunteered more than 25,000 hours with Hospice of the Piedmont in her youth, received the President’s Volunteer Service Award pin from President George W. Bush in 2008.
Turner wore the pin every day until earlier this year when it was lost.
Her daughter, Terri, secured a replacement but due to visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was not able to award it to her in person.
To compensate, Pennybyrn staff gifted Turner with a medallion and pin, a customized cake from the Sweet Shoppe and hors’ d’oeuvres (compliments of the Pennybyrn dining team).
“Obviously I was very surprised and grateful to be recognized,” said Turner. “I was just thrilled to get my pin back and the medallion was something new. I know it meant so much to my family, too.”
