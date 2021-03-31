Perfectly easy pork for Easter

Like many, we traditionally serve ham on Easter Sunday. Once upon a time, my grandfather cured and smoked his own hams, harvested in the fall from the family farm. By spring, the ham proved perfectly ready for our large family to enjoy.

This year, like last, dictates a small gathering, so we’ll dream of long-ago hams and instead enthrall our few guests with fresh pork perfectly seasoned and embellished with a luxurious sauce. Perhaps the best news is the speed at which small cuts of pork cook — a chop can be ready in 10 minutes and butterflied tenderloin in even less.

Seriously. Apply a simple seasoning in the morning and refrigerate while you pull together the sauce and the sides. For the holiday meal, I prepare a small, creamy potato gratin, steam asparagus to serve topped with chopped egg and dill, and toss a salad of romaine, radicchio and grapes with buttermilk dressing. Fresh bread and sweet butter are welcomed by all.

While the oven heats, the pork (chops or tenderloin) hang out on the counter to take the chill off. They’ll need a brief sear in a very hot pan before their short sojourn in a hot oven. Trust me, the pork turns out juicy every time.