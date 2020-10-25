Personal Adds: Is pet ownership up? Doggone right it is.

According to several pet food industry experts, approximately 67% of American households own at least one pet. The Reid household falls into the other 33%. But it wasn’t always that way. We had a Jack Russell terrier until 2012, when Palmer went to the Rainbow Bridge at age 15½.

I was reminded of that yesterday when I was looking at his toy box. Well, it’s not really a box. It’s a (very) large wicker basket; and it’s full of every dog toy imaginable. Most of them still work, as in “squeak.” There must be a hundred of them, and we’ve never had the heart to throw them away.

Every season and holiday is represented, including squirrels with Santa hats; July Fourth stars and stripes squeaky bones, and a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. There’s also Duke and Carolina toys, representing our split household.

COVID-19 has seen a rise in pet ownership; especially dogs. The virus has drastically limited our upward mobility and social lives. Companionship and love are cherished now more than ever. And what better companion can there be than a dog? If we do decide to get another pet, it will be a dog.