Pet of the Week: Banjo
The story of how this preacher's daughter from Greensboro would become the first Black woman to practice law in North Carolina is one everyone should know. But they don't. A new book aims to change that.
Dear Annie: I have been seeing the same man for 18 years. I say "seeing" because he is married. "Patrick" and I have been messing around toget…
GREENSBORO — He had planned to be a pastor of a congregation, but the idea of serving people in crisis eventually took over Bob Hamilton's calling.
Postponed: Engaged couples to receive goodies on Sunday will now receive from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 1
Normally this time of year engaged couples would be attending the annual The Carolina Weddings Show to meet with vendors about everything from…
Celebrate Black History Month, from book and poetry readings to tours of the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro
Here's a look at Black History Month celebrations in the area:
Last year taught us a great deal about resilience, change and adaptability. In response to the pandemic a huge number of people took up garden…
This young dog is best suited to live in a cat-free home with older children.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Perhaps life is always an improvisation, though on days like today, when you know what's coming next, it feels like…
Friday, Feb. 5, is National Wear Red and February is American Heart Month. The American Heart Association encourages everyone in the Triad to …
Banana bread was one of the most-searched recipes online during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and for so many good reasons. It’s…