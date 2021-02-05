 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Banjo
Meet Banjo.

Meet almost 6-month-old Banjo. He and brother Fender are hoping for a forever home. Banjo is neutered, likes other cats, loves people and adapts easily. His adoption fee is $75. Call the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600 to meet Banjo.

