Gigi is a 10-year-old, Vietnamese potbellied pig that came to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network when her owners were moving and she could not go with them. This sweet girl is overweight and currently on a strict diet. Gigi needs a special home that will understand that she is a senior pig and that will give her all the belly rubs she could request. She is attached to Grady, the pig she accompanied. Grady is also a senior pig and is on a strict diet. These two will need to find a new home together. The adoption fee is $150 for the pair. To begin the adoption process, complete an application form at www.reddogfarm.com.
Pet of the Week: Gigi
