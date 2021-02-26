 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash, 7.

Johnny Cash, 7, had a great home until his mom hit some hard times. She’s in a better place now but unable to take him back. He’s neutered, up to date on vaccines and healthy as can be. Johnny’s adoption fee is $75. To meet this gentle, soft spoken guy, call the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 336-574-9600 or submit an application at www.arfpnc.com.

