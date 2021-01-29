Meet Shelby! This 3-year-old, spayed female foxhound mix was originally found as a stray but while the family who found her took good care of her, they soon realized she needed more attention than they could provide. Shelby gets along well with other dogs but not cats, and would do best in a home with older children. She weighs almost 70 pounds and may benefit from losing a bit of weight. She is also house trained and can be crated too but she does not need to be. Shelby is spayed and up to date on all vaccines. She is Lyme positive, and is being treated with a second round of antibiotics. Her adoption fee is $225. Learn more or apply online at Red Dog Farm's website, www.reddogfarm.com.
Pet of the Week: Shelby
Related to this story
Most Popular
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 25): You'll partner with two types: those as adventurous and daring as you, and those who have an entirely different vi…
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Inside every single relationship, there's a dullness that will, sooner or later, emerge. When it does, don't take i…
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will take confident action that affects every area of your life. Being strong, decisive and outspoken in one si…
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Parents famously tell children to "do as I say, not as a do" when, of course, it almost never works. The big messag…
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every day you wake, eat, dress, care for your dearest responsibilities and do it without a second thought. This is …
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The prevailing muted mood seems to be perfectly fine for the others, though your standards are different. You so of…