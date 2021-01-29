Pet of the Week: Shelby

Meet Shelby! This 3-year-old, spayed female foxhound mix was originally found as a stray but while the family who found her took good care of her, they soon realized she needed more attention than they could provide. Shelby gets along well with other dogs but not cats, and would do best in a home with older children. She weighs almost 70 pounds and may benefit from losing a bit of weight. She is also house trained and can be crated too but she does not need to be. Shelby is spayed and up to date on all vaccines. She is Lyme positive, and is being treated with a second round of antibiotics. Her adoption fee is $225. Learn more or apply online at Red Dog Farm's website, www.reddogfarm.com.