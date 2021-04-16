Pet of the Week: Sylvester

Sylvester! A fitting name for a black and white cat. Sylvester is a 9-month-old male domestic shorthair. He was brought to the SPCA of the Triad when his owner became ill and could no longer care for him. Sylvester is shy at first but if approached slowly will rub against your legs and let you pick him up for some love. He has the cutest “kitten” sounding meow that will melt your heart. His adoption fee is $85 which includes spay/neuter, microchip and all age appropriate vaccines. If you think Sylvester would make a great addition to your home, visit triadspca.org and submit an application. You can also call 336-375-3222 and make an appointment to meet Sylvester.