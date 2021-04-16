Sylvester! A fitting name for a black and white cat. Sylvester is a 9-month-old male domestic shorthair. He was brought to the SPCA of the Triad when his owner became ill and could no longer care for him. Sylvester is shy at first but if approached slowly will rub against your legs and let you pick him up for some love. He has the cutest “kitten” sounding meow that will melt your heart. His adoption fee is $85 which includes spay/neuter, microchip and all age appropriate vaccines. If you think Sylvester would make a great addition to your home, visit triadspca.org and submit an application. You can also call 336-375-3222 and make an appointment to meet Sylvester.
Pet of the Week: Sylvester
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, mother-in-law takes woman's side when she's rudely interrupted by another family member.
Also, where people who are separated or divorced to find support.
Also practical advise for checking your vehicle's lights.
Also, head trauma could affect nature of romantic relationship.
Also, help for those who want to quit or cut back on their drinking.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll help someone and it helps you twice as much. Giving your love brings a similar outcome. If your aim is selfl…
Also, a book suggestion for those leaving a restrictive religion.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Once you find points of connection between you and another person, you’re off to a beautiful exchange. Before findi…
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Inventory time. To know what you long for is a blessing that doesn’t feel like one. Better to have a specific want …
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Love fills your entire world because you see some version of it wherever your eyes land. Even the grass seems to si…