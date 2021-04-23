 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week: Lizzy and Sidney
Meet Lizzy and her adorable sister Sidney!

Meet Lizzy and her adorable sister Sidney! These baby guinea pigs are 2 months old. Both girls are looking for a forever home that will allow them lots of floor playtime daily. They are young, happy girls that are spoiled with lots of love and daily play and care in their current foster home. If interested in this pair of sweethearts, fill out an application at www.reddogfarm.com. Their joint adoption fee is $50.

