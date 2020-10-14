'Pie Camp' author Kate McDermott guides us through every step of baking, with simplicity and lots of joy

Kate McDermott learned to bake at her grandmother's elbow, watching "Geeg" as she mixed, whipped and rolled her famous lemon meringue pie, but it wasn't until 20 years ago that she was really bitten by the pie bug, falling down an experimental rabbit hole of "what makes a really good crust," sometimes making up to five iterations in a single day.

All that experimentation led to 2016's "Art of the Pie," a guide that reminds bakers to, "Keep everything chilled. Especially yourself." This October, her second pie cookbook, titled "Pie Camp," will be released.

McDermott says research for the book had her back in the kitchen, up to her elbows in dough and fillings, right back to that discovery phase, sometimes making five pies a day.

"And I'm not tired of it yet. I learn something new every time I make a pie. It's something that it would take more than a lifetime to know everything," McDermott says during a recent phone call from her pie cottage in Port Angeles, Washington.

As in "Art of the Pie," readers have McDermott's assured voice guiding them through everything, from how to peel a ripe peach and how to achieve the perfect crimps, flutes and edges, to how to use fruit powder and why you should make a vinegar pie.