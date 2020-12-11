Plan a day in Kernersville for holiday shopping, strolling

Three locations in Kernersville are offering holiday activities Saturday, Dec. 12:
- A Victorian Christmas at Körner’s Folly: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 413 S. Main St. Tours are self-guided, reservations are required; meander through 22 whimsically decorated rooms at your own pace. Adults, $10; children ages 6 to 18, $6; and children 5 and younger, free.
- The Spectacular Holiday Bloom and A Garden Gift Shop Open House: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St. Visit the Wyatt & Dolores LeFever Garden Gift Shop for décor, gift offerings, crafts and specialty items. Walk the outdoor displays through a holiday wonderland with inspirational decorations and enjoy the recycled tulip lights. Free.
- A Tour through Local History: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kernersville Museum, 127 W. Mountain St. Live trees have been adopted and decorated throughout the property, lights draped over the village and a Holiday Wish Tree in the middle of it all. Inside the museum's current exhibits include: Kernersville Faces and Places, Hidden Gems: Mildred Ballard and special Pinnix Drug exhibit. Outdoor exhibits and synthetic ice skating rink. Free admission. Ice skating, $5 for 30 minutes of skate time (skate rental included).
