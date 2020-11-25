Plenty of opportunities in the medical field this spring at RCC in Asheboro

The first course (section #74694), “Medical Terminology & Anatomy,” is Jan. 11-April 2. A high school diploma or equivalency diploma is required. The cost is $180, plus approximately $60 for a textbook.

The second course (section #74693), “Medical Coding,” is Jan. 11-April 2. The cost is $180, plus approximately $400 for textbooks. The prerequisites for this course include a high school diploma or equivalency and successful completion of the first course, “Medical Terminology & Anatomy.”

The registration deadline for both classes is Dec. 11. For more information or to register for either of these classes, call 336-328-1750.

The 132-hour “Electrocardiograph Essentials” hybrid class is designed and approved to prepare students to become certified EKG Technicians through the American Society of Phlebotomy Technicians Inc. (ASPT).

The course covers the anatomy and physiology of the heart; principles of EKG, dysrhythmia recognition of sinus; junctional/atrial rhythms; heart blocks and bundle branches; and ventricular ectopy rhythms. Skills will include operating EKG equipment and running and mounting strips as well as reading and interpreting cardiac lead tracings produced from 12 lead monitors as it relates to heart function.