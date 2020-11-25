Plenty of opportunities in the medical field this spring at RCC in Asheboro

Interested in a career in the medical field? Randolph Community College has several opportunities for students to get their foot in the door this spring semester.
The college is currently offering online RAD information sessions, which are required for admission to the Radiography Program. To participate, go to the RCC Radiography Department’s homepage at https://www.randolph.edu/radiography-home.html. Interested applicants should view the Step-By-Step Video, carefully read and review all information session documentation, then complete and submit the Info Session Questionnaire to Student Services Counselor and Coordinator Elaine Sill at ewsill@randolph.edu in order to apply to the program.
RCC also can help students begin their journey toward a lucrative career as a professional medical coder. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for certified medical coders will increase 22 percent through the year 2022.
In two online classes, students will learn medical terminology and anatomy as well as how to use the CPT manual and the ICD-10-CM to work as a coder in the healthcare field (doctors’ offices, clinics, public health facilities, hospitals, etc.). These classes help prepare students for the American Academy of Professional Coders CPC (Certified Professional Coder) National exam. The CPC is the gold standard for medical coding in physician office settings.
The first course (section #74694), “Medical Terminology & Anatomy,” is Jan. 11-April 2. A high school diploma or equivalency diploma is required. The cost is $180, plus approximately $60 for a textbook.
The second course (section #74693), “Medical Coding,” is Jan. 11-April 2. The cost is $180, plus approximately $400 for textbooks. The prerequisites for this course include a high school diploma or equivalency and successful completion of the first course, “Medical Terminology & Anatomy.”
The registration deadline for both classes is Dec. 11. For more information or to register for either of these classes, call 336-328-1750.
The 132-hour “Electrocardiograph Essentials” hybrid class is designed and approved to prepare students to become certified EKG Technicians through the American Society of Phlebotomy Technicians Inc. (ASPT).
The course covers the anatomy and physiology of the heart; principles of EKG, dysrhythmia recognition of sinus; junctional/atrial rhythms; heart blocks and bundle branches; and ventricular ectopy rhythms. Skills will include operating EKG equipment and running and mounting strips as well as reading and interpreting cardiac lead tracings produced from 12 lead monitors as it relates to heart function.
The class (#74804) is Jan. 25-April 23 online with two on-site clinical days, April 16 and 23 from 9-11 a.m. at the Dr. Robert S. Shackleford Jr. Allied Health Center. The cost is $180.55 plus the required textbook, “ECG Mastery: Improving Your ECG Interpretation Skills, 2nd Edition,” which can be purchased through the RCC Campus Store by calling 336-633-0236. Students are asked to prepay two weeks in advance of the start of class. The cost does not include the cost of the EKG Certification Exam, which will be administered during the on-site clinical portion and costs $60 plus a membership fee of $30. The cost of the exam must be paid prior to the exam date.
Call 336-328-1750 for more information or to register.
The online “Medication Aide” class is designed to prepare non-licensed personnel with the skills required by the North Carolina Board of Nursing to practice as a Medication Aide in long-term care/skilled nursing facilities within the state of North Carolina. Topics include oral, topical, and instillation medication routes; medical asepsis; hand hygiene; terminology; and legal implications. Upon successful completion of this course, students are eligible to take the NCBON/NNAAP (North Carolina Board of Nursing/National Nurse Assistant Assessment Program) Medication Aide Exam in order to become listed in the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Medication Aide Registry.
Students must:
- Have high school diploma or high school equivalency,
- Be 18 years of age,
- Have a current listing with the Division of Health Service Regulation as a Nurse Aide I with no substantial findings of abuse, neglect, or misappropriation of property,
- Have proof of completion of a minimum 75-hour, state-approved Nurse Aide I course,
- Have a Social Security card (name must match a government-issued photo ID),
- Have a government-issued photo ID (name must match Social Security card).
The course is Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 1 and Feb. 8-24, from 6-10 p.m. The cost is $70 plus approximately $39 for text. There also are classes scheduled for March 8-24, April 12-28, and May 10-26.
For information or to register, call 336-328-1750.
The 200-hour “Pharmacy Technician Online” course is a PTCB-Recognized Education/Training Program for pharmacy technician students pursuing their PTCB Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) credential. It prepares students to sit for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam (PTCE) and enter the field as a Pharmacy Technician I. The class covers medical terminology, identifying drugs by generic and brand names, interpreting prescriptions, calculating dosages, professional organizations, introductory pharmacy law, etc. Upon completion, students should be able to perform basic supervised dispensing techniques in a variety of pharmacy settings and be prepared for the national certification examination. The course requires successful completion of an entrance exam assessing basic math.
The class (#75263) runs from Jan. 19-May 4, and meets online every Tuesday on Microsoft Teams from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuition is $180, plus the cost of textbooks which can be purchased in the RCC Campus Store for approximately $300.
Students should call RCC at 336-633-0268 for more information and to register.
Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarships are available for these classes. Interested students can ask about these when registering.
