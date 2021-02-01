 Skip to main content
Postponed: Engaged couples to receive goodies on Sunday will now receive from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 1
Postponed: Engaged couples to receive goodies on Sunday will now receive from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 1

Wedding Show

Kim Hutchinson with The Carolina Weddings Show puts the top on one of the 400 boxes being assembled in a ballroom at Grandover Resort in Greensboro on Friday, Jan. 29. Each box contains gifts for engaged couples registered for the show. The boxes include everything from chocolate truffles to a chance to win a wedding dress, along with information for couples planning their wedding.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Normally this time of year engaged couples would be attending the annual The Carolina Weddings Show to meet with vendors about everything from food and flowers to locations and photos. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the January and February shows in Greensboro and Winston-Salem have been canceled.

Event organizers worked with vendors to come up with an alternative and originally, 400 engaged couples were to receive on Sunday a box full of goodies to help them plan their nuptials. The boxes contain chocolates, coffee, photo frames, cake samples, mugs, Carolina Weddings magazines, bridal show tickets and money-saving deals.

But because of snow predictions, this event was postponed until 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 1.

While the gift boxes are intended for couples who’ve already signed up, there’s a waiting list at www.33bride.com.

Officials hope The Carolina Weddings Show will be able to take place in person again this summer, with an Aug. 22 show planned for the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Complex and an Aug. 29 show at the Greensboro Coliseum.

