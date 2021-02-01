Postponed: Engaged couples to receive goodies on Sunday will now receive from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 1

Normally this time of year engaged couples would be attending the annual The Carolina Weddings Show to meet with vendors about everything from food and flowers to locations and photos. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the January and February shows in Greensboro and Winston-Salem have been canceled.

Event organizers worked with vendors to come up with an alternative and originally, 400 engaged couples were to receive on Sunday a box full of goodies to help them plan their nuptials. The boxes contain chocolates, coffee, photo frames, cake samples, mugs, Carolina Weddings magazines, bridal show tickets and money-saving deals.

But because of snow predictions, this event was postponed until 4 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 1.

While the gift boxes are intended for couples who’ve already signed up, there’s a waiting list at www.33bride.com.

Officials hope The Carolina Weddings Show will be able to take place in person again this summer, with an Aug. 22 show planned for the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Complex and an Aug. 29 show at the Greensboro Coliseum.