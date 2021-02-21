Pruning crape myrtles should not turn into 'crape murder'

“The most important thing is just make proper pruning cuts. Natural target pruning is the way to go. You want to remove the limb where the tree would naturally shed it if it were to do it on its own.”

Renegar said using a chainsaw isn't necessary to prune crape myrtles. He prefers precision tools such as pole saws, hand saws, handheld pruners and bypass loppers.

As Renegar pruned limbs, he explained how his cuts will contribute to the overall health of the crapes. Removing dead growth will open up the interior — allowing for better air circulation, more light and decreasing the spread of decay. Alternatively, topping practices invite rampant decay, depletion of energy reserves and a reduced lifespan.

“The tree has a natural size and growth pattern it wants to achieve,” Renegar said. “When they're lopped off indiscriminately, the tree's response is to replace all that growth and get back to that size again. The energy reserves are being taken from the roots, anything that could have been stored for defense against decay, pests or disease is now being sent to growth. It comes at a great cost to the tree.”