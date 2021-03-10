Pull out the sheet pan for a homemade twist to pizza night

If you’ve gotten used to cooking at home more, then consider switching things up on pizza night and making it yourself on a sheet pan.

Not only will the pizza taste good, but it’s a fun activity with kids.

First, the crust, which is vital as a canvas for your favorite toppings: You can make the dough from scratch or buy it raw from a grocery store. Pizza dough freezes well and thaws quickly. There are also good options for most dietary restrictions.

My favorite way to make pizza at home is to grill it, but sheet-pan pizza is my second favorite as you still get a crispy crust and it is virtually foolproof.

Some general advice before we get to the recipe:

I pre-cook the dough because I like a crispy-crusted pizza and dislike the “raw dough under tomato sauce” experience. I also prefer crushed San Marzano tomatoes rather than commercial pizza sauce as it gives the pizza a fresher, brighter flavor. If you like the dried oregano and other spices common to jarred pizza sauce, add it to the crushed tomatoes for a zestier sauce.