Randolph Community College offers online “Medication Aide” course

Randolph Community College is offering an online “Medication Aide” course in October and November.
The class is designed to prepare non-licensed personnel with the skills required by the North Carolina Board of Nursing to practice as a medication aide in long-term care/skilled nursing facilities within North Carolina. Topics include oral, topical and instillation medication routes; medical asepsis; hand hygiene; terminology; and legal implications.
Upon successful completion of this course, students are eligible to take the NCBON/NNAAP (North Carolina Board of Nursing/National Nurse Assistant Assessment Program) Medication Aide Exam in order to become listed in the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Medication Aide Registry.
Students must:
- Have high school diploma or high school equivalency,
- Be 18 years of age,
- Have a current listing with the Division of Health Service Regulation as a Nurse Aide I with no substantial findings of abuse, neglect, or misappropriation of property,
- Have proof of completion of a minimum 75-hour, state-approved Nurse Aide I course,
- Have a Social Security card (name must match a government-issued photo ID),
- Have a government-issued photo ID (name must match Social Security card).
The course is from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 5-21 and Nov. 2-18. The cost is $70.
For information or to register, call 336-328-1750.
