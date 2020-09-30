Randolph Community College offers online “Medication Aide” course

Randolph Community College is offering an online “Medication Aide” course in October and November.

The class is designed to prepare non-licensed personnel with the skills required by the North Carolina Board of Nursing to practice as a medication aide in long-term care/skilled nursing facilities within North Carolina. Topics include oral, topical and instillation medication routes; medical asepsis; hand hygiene; terminology; and legal implications.

Upon successful completion of this course, students are eligible to take the NCBON/NNAAP (North Carolina Board of Nursing/National Nurse Assistant Assessment Program) Medication Aide Exam in order to become listed in the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Medication Aide Registry.

Students must:

Have high school diploma or high school equivalency,

Be 18 years of age,

Have a current listing with the Division of Health Service Regulation as a Nurse Aide I with no substantial findings of abuse, neglect, or misappropriation of property,

Have proof of completion of a minimum 75-hour, state-approved Nurse Aide I course,

Have a Social Security card (name must match a government-issued photo ID),

Have a government-issued photo ID (name must match Social Security card).