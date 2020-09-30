 Skip to main content
Randolph Community College offers online “Medication Aide” course
Pills
Randolph Community College is offering an online “Medication Aide” course in October and November.

The class is designed to prepare non-licensed personnel with the skills required by the North Carolina Board of Nursing to practice as a medication aide in long-term care/skilled nursing facilities within North Carolina. Topics include oral, topical and instillation medication routes; medical asepsis; hand hygiene; terminology; and legal implications.

Upon successful completion of this course, students are eligible to take the NCBON/NNAAP (North Carolina Board of Nursing/National Nurse Assistant Assessment Program) Medication Aide Exam in order to become listed in the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Medication Aide Registry.

Students must:

  • Have high school diploma or high school equivalency,
  • Be 18 years of age,
  • Have a current listing with the Division of Health Service Regulation as a Nurse Aide I with no substantial findings of abuse, neglect, or misappropriation of property,
  • Have proof of completion of a minimum 75-hour, state-approved Nurse Aide I course,
  • Have a Social Security card (name must match a government-issued photo ID),
  • Have a government-issued photo ID (name must match Social Security card).

The course is from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 5-21 and Nov. 2-18. The cost is $70.

For information or to register, call 336-328-1750.

