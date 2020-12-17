 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RCC holds virtual CCR graduation for 33 students
0 comments

RCC holds virtual CCR graduation for 33 students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Randolph Community College held its December 2020 graduation ceremony for 33 students in the College and Career Readiness program Thursday, Dec. 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation aired virtually on YouTube.

To view the ceremony, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU-hTKqvL5E.

High School Equivalency Graduates

Asheboro: Jazzmyne Bledsoe, Wanda Carter, Dillin Cockheyt, Andrew Johnson, Robert Johnson

Climax: Ashleigh Johnson

Greensboro: Dennis Johnson

High Point: Maggie Collins

Pleasant Garden: Chase Crutchfield, Min Yuan Johnson

Ramseur: Jordan Blake

Randleman: Joshua Ball, Eligrafio Hernandez-De La Cruz, Christian Johnson, Edward Johnson, Kiri Johnson

Seagrove: Kyle Davis, Ashley Howard, Alyssa Johnson, Kyle Johnson

Sophia: Esveida Casas Vazquez

Adult High School Diploma Graduates

Archdale: Ali Hussain

Asheboro: Esperanza Arroyo-Gonzalez, Dusty Coe, Treshawn Griggs, Sophie Harris, Kristy Kearns, Brian Wofford, Tony Zuniga

Greensboro: Elizabeth Bullins

Ramseur: Emma Geubtner

Randleman: Grace Williamson

Trinity: Nathan Sharp

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News