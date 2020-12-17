RCC holds virtual CCR graduation for 33 students

Randolph Community College held its December 2020 graduation ceremony for 33 students in the College and Career Readiness program Thursday, Dec. 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation aired virtually on YouTube.
To view the ceremony, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU-hTKqvL5E.
High School Equivalency Graduates
Asheboro: Jazzmyne Bledsoe, Wanda Carter, Dillin Cockheyt, Andrew Johnson, Robert Johnson
Climax: Ashleigh Johnson
Greensboro: Dennis Johnson
High Point: Maggie Collins
Pleasant Garden: Chase Crutchfield, Min Yuan Johnson
Ramseur: Jordan Blake
Randleman: Joshua Ball, Eligrafio Hernandez-De La Cruz, Christian Johnson, Edward Johnson, Kiri Johnson
Seagrove: Kyle Davis, Ashley Howard, Alyssa Johnson, Kyle Johnson
Sophia: Esveida Casas Vazquez
Adult High School Diploma Graduates
Archdale: Ali Hussain
Asheboro: Esperanza Arroyo-Gonzalez, Dusty Coe, Treshawn Griggs, Sophie Harris, Kristy Kearns, Brian Wofford, Tony Zuniga
Greensboro: Elizabeth Bullins
Ramseur: Emma Geubtner
Randleman: Grace Williamson
Trinity: Nathan Sharp
