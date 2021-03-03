Recipe Swap: A mixture of mushrooms adds oomph to chicken stew

This hearty stew is moderate in fat and calories compared to some others, but has loads of flavors thanks to a combination of mushrooms.

You can use all fresh button mushrooms if you want, but a combination of two or more kinds, and of fresh and dried mushrooms, adds complexity to the overall flavor.

One benefit of using at least some dried mushrooms here is that a byproduct of rehydrating the mushrooms is you end up with a very flavorful mushroom liquid that can be used in the stew along with the chicken stock.

