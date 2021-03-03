Recipe Swap: A mixture of mushrooms adds oomph to chicken stew

Chicken and Mushroom Stew
Ingredients:
3 to 4 ounces dried mushrooms, such as porcini or morels, or a combination
2 cups boiling water
2 bone-in chicken breasts or 4 bone-in thighs
4 cups reduced-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
2 tablespoons oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 cloves minced garlic
8 to 12 ounces fresh mushrooms, such as button, cremini or shiitake or a combination
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3 carrots, in ½- to 1-inch slices, or more to taste
4 to 6 small red potatoes, cut into cubes, or more to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Directions:
1. Place the dried mushrooms in the boiling hot water for at least 30 minutes to rehydrate and soften. Place chicken in the broth and bring to a simmer; reduce heat and cook 20 to 30 minutes.
2. Remove chicken from broth. Discard skin and bones and chop meat; set aside. Remove mushrooms from water, reserving the liquid; chop mushrooms and set aside.
3. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring, until softened. Stir in garlic and cook 30 seconds.
4. Stir flour into mushrooms and onions and cook 2 minutes. Add reserved broth, thyme, carrots, potatoes and salt and pepper. Strain mushroom liquid into pot, being careful to avoid any grit or sediment in the liquid.
5. Bring pot to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, 20 to 30 minutes, or until carrots and potatoes are tender. If stew becomes too thick, add a little more broth or water. If stew seems too thin, make a slurry of 1 to 2 tablespoons flour with about the same amount of water; whisk until smooth, then stir into pot and simmer about 10 minutes til floury tastes disappears.
6. Taste for salt and pepper. Stir in chopped chicken and heat thoroughly, about 5 minutes. Serve garnished with parsley.
Note: This stew calls for a mix of fresh and dried mushrooms. You can adjust the mixture toward more dried or more fresh as desired, but having at least some dried mushrooms does provide some flavorful mushroom liquid. Note that 3 ounces dried mushrooms equals 1 pound fresh, so this recipe would use 1½ to 2 pounds all fresh mushrooms or 4.5 to 6 ounces all dried.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings