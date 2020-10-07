Recipe Swap: Asian marinade boosts flavor of roast chicken

Roast chicken makes a great Sunday supper all fall and winter long, but if you're worried about getting tired of the plain salt-and-pepper or even garlic-and-herb recipe you normally use, here's an idea to try.

This recipe for five-spice roast chicken comes from "Simply Vietnamese Cooking" (Robert Rose Publishing) by Nancie McDermott, a North Carolina cookbook author known equally for her Southern baking and Asian expertise.

Five-spice powder is often called Chinese five-spice powder but it is used often in both Chinese and Vietnamese cuisines. You can find it in just about any U.S. supermarket these days. The mixture is a blend of star anise, cloves, Chinese cinnamon, Szechuan peppercorns and fennel seeds.

McDermott also adds such Asian flavors as sesame oil, soy sauce, fish sauce and ginger root to her marinade for the chicken.

She suggests a minimum of 1 hour for the marinade, but I would recommend overnight, or even up to 24 hours, for best results.

Serve this with hot rice and an Asian-style slaw.

McDermott recommends thighs and legs, or even wings, but it can be made with bone-in breasts, too.

