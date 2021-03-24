Recipe Swap: Brisket, sauerkraut work wonders in a slow cooker for Reuben sandwiches

Often right after St. Patrick's Day, you can find corned beef on sale. If you have an extra corned beef but want something to do with it, try this recipe for slow-cooked Reuben sandwiches.
The corned beef and sauerkraut are cooked together in a slow cooker — which improves both.
Choose refrigerated, not canned, sauerkraut for best results.
