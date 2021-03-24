 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Brisket, sauerkraut work wonders in a slow cooker for Reuben sandwiches
Recipe Swap: Brisket, sauerkraut work wonders in a slow cooker for Reuben sandwiches

Often right after St. Patrick's Day, you can find corned beef on sale. If you have an extra corned beef but want something to do with it, try this recipe for slow-cooked Reuben sandwiches.

The corned beef and sauerkraut are cooked together in a slow cooker — which improves both.

Choose refrigerated, not canned, sauerkraut for best results. 

Slow-Cooker Reuben Sandwiches

Makes: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 package (2 pounds) refrigerated sauerkraut

1 corned beef brisket (about 3 pounds)

1 cup Thousand Island dressing

16 slices pumpernickel rye bread, toasted

8 slices (1 ounce each) Swiss cheese

Directions:

Place sauerkraut in 3- to 4-quart slow cooker. Place beef brisket on sauerkraut. (If brisket includes packet of spices, sprinkle spices over brisket.)

Cover and cook on low heat setting 9 to 11 hours.

Remove beef from cooker; place on cutting board. Cut beef into slices. To serve, spread 1 tablespoon dressing on each toast slice. Using slotted spoon to remove sauerkraut from cooker and let drain for a minute. Top 8 slices toast with ½ cup sauerkraut each. Top sauerkraut with beef slices and cheese slice. Top with remaining toast.

Note: This recipe was tested in slow cookers with heating elements in the side and bottom of the cooker, not in cookers that stand only on a heated base. For slow cookers with just a heated base, follow the manufacturer’s directions for layering ingredients and choosing a temperature.

— Adapted from BettyCrocker.com

