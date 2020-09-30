Recipe Swap: Child's pot-roast recipe is a master class in braising

Julia Child, the late great doyenne of French cooking in America, may not be known for American comfort-food favorites, but she could dish them up with the best of us, as evidenced in her straightforward yet satisfying recipe for pot roast.

Child notes that this recipe serves as a master recipe for serving large, whole pieces of meat, including lamb, pork and veal roasts.

Make this for Sunday supper and get several lunches out of the leftovers.

