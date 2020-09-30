Recipe Swap: Child's pot-roast recipe is a master class in braising

Pot Roast of Beef
Makes 10 to 12 servings
5-pound fully trimmed bottom round of beef, all but ⅛ inch of top fat removed (See Note)
2 to 3 tablespoons olive or peanut oil
2 to 3 cups young red wine such as Zinfandel or Chianti
1 cup chopped carrots
1 cup chopped onion
2 to 3 cups beef stock, or more as needed
1½ cups chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned
Herb bouquet tied in cheesecloth: 6 parsley sprigs; 6 peppercorns; 3 whole cloves; 2 to 3 cloves garlic, smashed; 1 teaspoon dried thyme; 1 bay leaf
Salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons cornstarch blended with 2 tablespoons dry red or white wine or water
1. Dry the meat with paper towels. Tie with string if needed. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat and brown the meat on all sides, about 15 minutes total. Remove meat to a platter. Deglaze pan with a little of the wine; set remaining wine aside.
2. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Add carrots and onions to pan and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Return meat to pan and add remaining wine, and enough stock to bring liquid a third up the sides of the meat. Add tomatoes and herb bouquet and bring to a simmer. Add salt and pepper to taste. (Recipe may be made ahead to this point; cool pan to lukewarm, then refrigerate overnight if desired before proceeding.)
3. Once the mixture simmers, lay a sheet of foil over the top of the Dutch oven, then cover with lid. Set Dutch oven on lower rack of oven, reduce the temperature to 325 degrees, and cook 2½ to 3½ hours. Check the meat after 1 hour: basting or turning, tasting for salt and pepper, and adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a very low simmer. The beef is done when a sharp-pronged fork will go through it fairly easily.
4. Remove meat to a cutting board. Strain the braising liquid into a saucepan, pressing the solids to extract as much liquid as possible. Skim off any excess fat, then bring liquid to a simmer. Whisk in cornstarch mixture over medium-low heat until liquid has thickened, about 2 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
5. Remove string from meat. Carve the meat and serve with sauce. If desired, serve with noodles or mashed potatoes and such green vegetables as green beans, broccoli or Brussels sprouts.
Note: Pot roast also can be made with the top round, chuck shoulder or chuck eye roast.
Recipe adapted from Julia Child's "The Way to Cook" (Knopf)