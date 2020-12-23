Recipe Swap: Chocolate banana cream pie offers old-fashioned, rich taste from scratch

This recipe for chocolate banana cream pie makes extra pudding, so the cook can have his or her own private snack.
Use good-quality chocolate for the pudding. If desired, the bananas can be omitted.
This old-fashioned dessert offers great taste because it's made from scratch with no shortcuts.
Chocolate Banana Cream Pie
Note: To pre-bake a pie shell, heat oven to 400 degrees. Once rolled dough is placed in pie pan, place a piece of foil on top and add pastry weights or raw rice or beans. Bake about 10 minutes, until dry-looking. Remove foil and bake a few more minutes until golden.
Makes: 8 servings
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ cup unsweetened Dutch process cocoa (divided use)
½ cup granulated sugar (divided use)
2½ cups milk (divided use)
1 large egg
2 large egg yolks
1 pre-baked 9-inch pie crust (See note)
2 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced ¼ inch thick
½ cup confectioners' sugar
2 cups heavy cream
1. Using the microwave oven or a double boiler, melt together the chocolate and the butter. In a medium bowl, combine the cornstarch, ¼ cup of the cocoa and ¼ cup of the granulated sugar. Add ¼ cup of the milk, stir to blend. Add the egg and egg yolks and whisk until smooth.
2. In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining 2¼ cups milk and remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar. Place over medium heat until scalded. Slowly drizzle milk into the cocoa mixture, stirring gently with a whisk to blend the mixture without aerating it.
3. Return mixture to saucepan and cook over medium heat until tiny bubbles boil up for 3 seconds. Do not overcook. Remove from the heat and strain into a clean bowl. Add the melted chocolate mixture and stir until thoroughly blended. Place waxed paper on the surface of the pudding and let cool at room temperature for 1 hour, then refrigerate until completely chilled.
4. To assemble spoon half of the pudding into the pre-baked pie crust. (Reserve the remaining pudding for another use; keep refrigerated until ready to use.) Arrange the bananas slices evenly and decoratively over the top. Sift the confectioners' sugar and remaining cocoa together into a bowl. Add the cream and mix well. Whisk the cream until it has the consistency of shaving cream. Spoon over the bananas in the pie shell. Serve.
— Recipe from "The New York Times Dessert Cookbook" edited by Florence Fabricant (St. Martin's Press)
