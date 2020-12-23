Recipe Swap: Chocolate banana cream pie offers old-fashioned, rich taste from scratch

This recipe for chocolate banana cream pie makes extra pudding, so the cook can have his or her own private snack.

Use good-quality chocolate for the pudding. If desired, the bananas can be omitted.

This old-fashioned dessert offers great taste because it's made from scratch with no shortcuts.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.