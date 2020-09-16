Recipe Swap: Lemony cookies offer a taste of sweet Sicily

Lemon drops are a simple but delicious Italian cookie. They are called biscotti all-Uovo in Italian, which mean cookies rich with eggs. But their predominant flavor is lemon. And note that these are not what Americans called “biscotti” but just a regular sugar cookie.
Lemon Drops
Makes: About 3 dozen
For the cookies:
12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened
½ cup granulated sugar
3 eggs
¼ cup milk
Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
3½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
Lemon icing:
6 cups powdered sugar
Grated zest of 2 lemons
½ cup water
1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 large baking sheets.
2. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until well-blended (but not fluffy, or else the cookies will puff and collapse). Beat in the eggs, milk and lemon zest and juice.
3. In another large bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add butter mixture to flour mixture until a dough forms; it should be slightly sticky. Turn the dough onto a floured surface and gently knead for a few minutes, incorporating only enough flour to keep dough from sticking to the surface.
4. Pinch off a tablespoon of dough at a time, roll between the palms of your hands into a smooth ball, and place the balls 3 inches apart on the greased baking sheets.
5. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown.
6. For the icing: In a small mixing bowl, whisk the sugar, zest and water until smooth. Cover until ready to use. If too thick, add a bit more water.
7. While the cookies are still warm, dip the tops into the icing, then set on a rack over a sheet of waxed paper or a baking sheet to catch drips, and let cool.
— Recipe from “Sweet Sicily: The Story of an Island and Her Pastries” (HarperColllins, 2001) by Victoria Granof.