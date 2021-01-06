Recipe Swap: Shrimp stew is relatively light in calories yet hearty enough for winter

Here's a winter stew that is light enough to fit in with your New Year's diet resolutions yet hearty enough to warm you up for any outdoor adventures.

Shrimp shells make a flavorful stock in about 30 minutes. So anytime you need a broth or liquid for a shrimp or seafood dish, it's worth it to buy shrimp in the shells.

This has a little bacon but just half a slice for each serving. So each serving adds about 3.5 grams of fat and 43 calories to the stew. Skip the bacon if you want, and the stew becomes really low in calories and fat.

This recipe has another little trick: Swirling in just a tablespoon of butter at the end gives the stew a velvety, rich feel without adding many calories.

Garlic, herbs, tomatoes and wine round out the flavors. And there is one "secret" ingredient, anchovies, which you won't be able to identify in the finished stew but help add a depth and complexity to the flavor.

The recipe, adapted from Damon Lee Fowler's "Essentials of Southern Cooking" (Lyons Press), says it makes four servings, but the servings are generous, so you may have some leftovers.

