Recipe Swap: Shrimp stew is relatively light in calories yet hearty enough for winter
Recipe Swap: Shrimp stew is relatively light in calories yet hearty enough for winter

Here's a winter stew that is light enough to fit in with your New Year's diet resolutions yet hearty enough to warm you up for any outdoor adventures. 

Shrimp shells make a flavorful stock in about 30 minutes. So anytime you need a broth or liquid for a shrimp or seafood dish, it's worth it to buy shrimp in the shells.

This has a little bacon but just half a slice for each serving. So each serving adds about 3.5 grams of fat and 43 calories to the stew. Skip the bacon if you want, and the stew becomes really low in calories and fat.

This recipe has another little trick: Swirling in just a tablespoon of butter at the end gives the stew a velvety, rich feel without adding many calories.

Garlic, herbs, tomatoes and wine round out the flavors. And there is one "secret" ingredient, anchovies, which you won't be able to identify in the finished stew but help add a depth and complexity to the flavor.

The recipe, adapted from Damon Lee Fowler's "Essentials of Southern Cooking" (Lyons Press), says it makes four servings, but the servings are generous, so you may have some leftovers.

Shrimp Stew With Bacon and Tomatoes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1½ large shrimp, in the shell

4 ounces (about 2 slices) thick bacon, diced

½ cup minced shallots

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1 large anchovy fillet, rinsed, patted dry and minced (or 1 tablespoon anchovy paste)

1 small chile, such as jalapeño, stemmed seeded and minced (or ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary (or 2 teaspoons dried herbes de Provence)

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley, divided use

½ cup dry white wine or white vermouth

2 cups (about 1½ pounds) peeled and diced fresh tomatoes or canned whole tomatoes, seeded and diced

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Instructions:

Peel the shrimp. Place the shells in a pot with 4 cups water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Simmer until the liquid is reduced to 1 cup. Turn off the heat and strain the broth, discarding the shells.

Sauté the bacon until golden brown over medium heat in a large, deep skillet with lid or a Dutch oven. Add the shallots and sauté until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic, anchovy, chile, rosemary and 1 tablespoon of the parsley; sauté 30 seconds. Add wine and bring to a boil, scraping the pan, and boil about 1 minute to cook off the alcohol.

Add the strained broth and tomatoes; season to taste with salt. Bring to a simmer and simmer about 30 minutes until stew is slightly thickened. If making ahead, cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate. Keep up to 3 days.

To finish the stew, add the shrimp, cover and cook gently over low heat, stirring occasionally, just until shrimp are pink and curled, about 5 minutes.

Turn off the heat and swirl in the butter until incorporated. Serve hot sprinkled with remaining parsley.

Recipe adapted from "Essentials of Southern Cooking" by Damon Lee Fowler (Lyons Press)

