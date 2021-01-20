 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Soup's vegetables 'seduced' with a bit of butter
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Soup's vegetables 'seduced' with a bit of butter

This recipe for chicken and "seduced" vegetable soup comes from the "The Gift of Southern Cooking" (Knopf, 2003), written by Scott Peacock and Edna Lewis.

The book has become a classic in part due to the fascinating friendship and culinary partnership between the elderly Lewis, the now-deceased author of "The Taste of Southern Cooking," and the younger Peacock, who rose to fame as the chef to two Georgia governors.

This soup is a prime example of the simplicity that both Lewis and Peacock espoused. Cook a chicken to make some good homemade broth, then serve with a bit of the chicken meat and some nice vegetables. A bit of luxuriousness comes from the "seduction" of the vegetables. That is nothing more than sautéing the vegetables, but it does give them a boost in both flavor and texture that raises the soup's quality ever so slightly.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Chicken and Seduced Vegetable Soup

Makes: 6 to 8 servings

For the stock:

1 2½- to 3-pound whole chicken

3 quarts water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 inner stalk of celery

1 small yellow onion, peeled

For the soup:

1 large leek

2 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced (½ cup)

1 small carrot, finely diced

1 stalk of celery, finely diced

1 small clove garlic, mashed to a paste with a bit of kosher salt

½ teaspoon dried thyme

Instructions:

Remove any liver or other parts from inside the chicken. Put in a large pot with the water, salt, celery and onion. Bring to a boil uncovered and remove from heat. Cover and let sit for 1 hour. 

Check the chicken for doneness; the leg and thigh should separate easily from the joint. If they don't, cover the pot and let sit 30 minutes longer.

Carefully remove the chicken to a platter; discard celery and onion. Strain the stock through a fine sieve, and carefully skim fat from the surface. If not using immediately, cool to room temperature, cover and refrigerate; the fat will be solidify in the fridge and be easier to remove. 

Remove and discard skin and bones from the chicken. Chop the meat and set aside.

For the soup, trim leek by removing root tip and all but 2 inches of the green top. Slice remaining leek in half lengthwise and cut each half into ¼-inch slices crosswise. Place in a bowl a cool water and swirl the pieces to dislodge any dirt; let sit 2 minutes. Use a spoon to remove the leek slices (leaving the dirt behind), and drain well. Blot dry.

Heat butter in  a large saucepan over medium m heat until foaming. Add leek, onion and salt, stirring well. Reduce heat to low and cook gently, stirring often, for 5 minutes, making sure vegetables do not brown. Add mushrooms, carrot, celery, garlic and thyme. Cook gently until vegetables are softened but not browned, about 10 minutes.

Measure 6 cups of the chicken stock and add to the pot. Simmer gently 10 to 15 minutes. Add the chicken meat and cook 5 minutes longer. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding freshly ground black pepper and salt as needed.

— Recipe from "The Gift of Southern Cooking" (Knopf)

