Recipe Swap: Tart combines rich dark chocolate and salty peanuts
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Tart combines rich dark chocolate and salty peanuts

This recipe comes from "The Chocolate Addict's Baking Book" (Page Street Publishing) by Sabine Venier.

It's a perhaps more gourmet take on some of our favorite chocolate bars, featuring the combination or rich chocolate and salty peanuts.

Note that this is very chocolatey and salty but not very sweet. If you would like a sweeter tart, use milk chocolate instead of dark chocolate and unsalted instead of salted peanuts.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Salted Peanut-Dark Chocolate Tart

Makes 16 servings

Crust:

1 cup toasted salted peanuts, chopped

1 cup all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1 tablespoon sugar

½ cup cold unsalted butter, chopped

3 tablespoons cold water

Filling:

12 ounces bar-style semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

1½ cups heavy whopping cream

¼ cup unsalted butter

½ cup toasted salted peanuts, chopped, plus more for serving, optional

1. Make the crust: In a food processor, combine peanuts, flour and sugar; pulse a couple of times until the peanuts are ground. Add the butter and pulse 4 or 5 times, until only pea-size butter pieces are still visible. Add cold water, a tablespoon at a time, pulsing one or two times after each addition.

2. Transfer the mixture to a 9-inch pie (or tart) pan with a removeable bottom and evenly press the crumbs into the bottom and against the sides. Freeze the crust for 30 minutes.

3. While the crust is in the freezer, heat oven to 375 degrees.

4. Line the chilled crust with parchment paper and weigh it down with pie weights (or uncooked beans or rice), spreading evenly and pressing lightly against sides to prevent the sides from shrinking down too much.

5. Bake crust 20 minutes with a piece of parchment paper underneath the pan to prevent liquid from dripping down to the bottom of the oven. Then remove pan from oven, and, taking care not to burn yourself, remove the weights and parchment. Return crust to the oven and bake 5 more minutes, then remove from oven and let cool 30 minutes.

6. Make the filling: Place chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl and set aside. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine cream and butter and bring to a boil. As soon as it reaches a boil, immediately remove the pan from the heat, pour the cream mixture over the reserved chocolate and let stand 2 minutes. Then stir until completely melted and smooth. Finally, stir in peanuts until combined.

7. Immediately pour the filling into the crust and let it chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or until it is set. Slice the chilled tart and serve with additional peanuts on top, if desired. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

