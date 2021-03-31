Recipe Swap: Tomato-ginger gravy gives a boost to butternut squash

This squash recipe can make a light sheet-pan supper for vegetarians or a hearty side dish for meat eaters.

The roasted butternut squash pairs deliciously with a combination of ginger and tomatoes, lightly sweetened with honey and brown sugar.

The recipe comes from the recent "I Cook in Color" (Running Press, 2020) by Asha Gomez with Martha Foose.

