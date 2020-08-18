Amid predictions for an active hurricane and wildfire season and with the complexities of COVID-19, the Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help when disasters strike.
Volunteers can help support emergency shelters in such areas as reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks, according to a news release from the organization.
Disaster Health Services volunteers provide hands-on, health care by meeting the disaster-related health needs of clients and providing support to other volunteers. Disaster Health Services volunteers must have a current, unencumbered professional license (RN, LPN, LVN, RPh, PharmD, MD, DO and PA).
The Red Cross is holding a Disaster Response Virtual Volunteer Fair from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 1 to provide more information about volunteering. RSVP is required by Aug. 28 and can be completed at tinyurl.com/VirtualVolunteerFairRSVP. Interested volunteers can apply online at redcross.org/volunteertoday.
For more information contact Adrian.Mines@redcross.org (include county of residence) or call 828-450-4087.
