Review: 'American Gospel' by Lin Enger

These three, along with a cast of colorful minor characters (including Enoch's Unitarian mistress, Melanie's boorish pig-farmer/sheriff's deputy brother, and Melanie and Peter's teenage son), converge on Enoch's farm to await the Rapture, all with their own motives. Enoch hopes that his burning faith and role as a prophet will be justified. Melanie hopes for an end to the pain, "the kind that calls for routine numbing," that afflicts her mind and body. Peter hopes for Melanie's love and for a journalistic scoop. Once his hastily written story about Enoch and the Rapture vigil hits big publications and snakes onto the Associated Press wire, people start to flock to Enoch's farm.

Everything about this highly entertaining story is implausible, until you remember that not only does fiction have the absolute right to be implausible, but that pretty much everything happening these days in America is over the top. In the discord and dark comedy of Enger's novel lurk echoes of our own times — minus, of course, Twitter.

As in Revelation, spooky beasts prowl — a cougar, a bull and a boar, all of whom stand for death that's been largely cheated.