Sanctuary House's A Sweet Success Bakery and Family Service of the Piedmont partner to sell tasty treat

This holiday season, Sanctuary House's A Sweet Success Bakery and Family Service of the Piedmont have partnered to bring residents peanut butter and chocolate goodness bark.

The bark is made by Tom Campbell, Family Service of the Piedmont's CEO.

This is a special order item and with limited quantities available.

All proceeds will go toward programs of Sanctuary House and Family Services of the Piedmont with the goal of raising awareness for child and adult mental health.

The cost is $15 for per box and the boxes are about five or six ounces in weight.

This is pre-order only. Call 336-215-8239 or email sweetsuccess@shgso.org to order.

Those who order by Friday, Dec. 4, may pick up the bark on Thursday, Dec. 10, or Friday, Dec. 11.