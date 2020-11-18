Savor these steak cubes glazed with garlicky sauce

Juicy steak bites top noodles and spinach for this quick and tasty bowl dinner. Steak plays an important role in Korean cooking. Here steak cubes are coated with a garlicky sauce glaze.

Noodles are another staple. There are many noodle shops throughout the country. This noodle side dish calls for spinach, but any green vegetable — broccoli, green beans or peas — can be used.

Helpful hints:

Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used (skirt, flank, strip).

Steamed or fresh Chinese noodles can be found in the produce department. Dried noodles or angel hair pasta can be used instead.

Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of bottled minced garlic.

An easy way to turn steak cubes over is with tongs or two spoons.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.