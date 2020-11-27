Scout Achievements

 Skip to main content
Eagle Awards

The following members of Troop 219G of Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church have received their Eagle Awards: Selby Chipman of Oak Ridge, daughter of Chris Chipman and Holly Stewart; Alexandra Santiago, daughter of Alison Santiago of Summerfield; and Caroline Ruppel, daughter of Kurt and Sharon Ruppel of Oak Ridge.

These were their projects:

  • Chipman constructed a nature viewing station on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in Oak Ridge.
  • Santiago focused on a Blessing Box Free Food Pantry for Hope Chapel in Greensboro. Santiago's two older brothers are both Eagle Scouts and her grandfather also became an Eagle Scout in 1952.
  • Ruppel's project was a mobile information kiosk for Guilford Battleground Park. As it is mobile, it can be used in all places, instead of building a new kiosk for each section of the park.

The trio were the first females to complete their Eagle Board of Review (Nov. 10, 2020) and achieve Eagle Scout rank in the Old North State Council. They are part of the inaugural class of female Scouts BSA Eagle Scouts and will be officially recognized as a group in February on scouting’s birthday.

Girls 11 and older who would like to learn more about this troop should visit troop219g.com.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, News & Record, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, N.C. 27406.

