Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards

Maxell See, son of Kris and Jackie See of High Point and a member of Troop 26, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, See organized the replacement of an old broken compost triple bin with a new compost bin for the Piedmont Wildlife Rehab Center. The bin will help reduce waste, provide rich soil for plants and other needs for the center.

* * * *

Jeb Brown, son of Catherine Ann and Bill Brown of Oak Ridge and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Brown constructed a raised-bed garden at his church, First Baptist Church of Kernersville. Brown named the garden First Fruits and each garden bed is named after a fruit of the spirit.

The garden features eight 4’ x 4’ traditional beds and two easy-to-access standing 4-feet high beds with a mulched pathway. All garden beds are constructed with treated lumber.

Fourteen volunteers spent more than 130 hours on the garden project. Max Gardner served as Brown’s Troop 600 mentor, and his uncle, Alfred Waters, also provided guidance. Donations for the project came from church members.