Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards

William Pearson, son of Christine and the late Greg Pearson and a member of Troop 316, has earned his Eagle Award.

Pearson's project focused on the Audubon Natural Area near Moses Cone Hospital and included a bike rack and a box containing tick repellent and a journal where visitors can log their thoughts and nature observations.

* * * *

Stewart Chipman of Oak Ridge, son of Chris Chipman and Holly Stewart and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

Chipman's project was the design and building of an Oak Ridge Town Park flag retirement area near the park's Linville Road entrance and within the town's Historic District. In partnership with his beneficiary, the Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Troop 600 plans to hold flag retirement ceremonies on major patriotic holidays such as Veterans Day and at least quarterly (based on the number of flags collected as part of its Flags Over NW program).

Flags Over NW includes flag retirements and collections, placing flags at cemeteries and patriotic holiday events and buglers at funerals for veterans.