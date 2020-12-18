Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards
William Pearson, son of Christine and the late Greg Pearson and a member of Troop 316, has earned his Eagle Award.
Pearson's project focused on the Audubon Natural Area near Moses Cone Hospital and included a bike rack and a box containing tick repellent and a journal where visitors can log their thoughts and nature observations.
* * * *
Stewart Chipman of Oak Ridge, son of Chris Chipman and Holly Stewart and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.
Chipman's project was the design and building of an Oak Ridge Town Park flag retirement area near the park's Linville Road entrance and within the town's Historic District. In partnership with his beneficiary, the Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Troop 600 plans to hold flag retirement ceremonies on major patriotic holidays such as Veterans Day and at least quarterly (based on the number of flags collected as part of its Flags Over NW program).
Flags Over NW includes flag retirements and collections, placing flags at cemeteries and patriotic holiday events and buglers at funerals for veterans.
Chipman's project provides the community with a respectful and proper way to collect and dispose of American flags (by burning them properly in a fire pit for this specific purpose). With the help of more than 20 volunteers who worked more than 180 hours, his project includes a 175 square foot octagonal concrete pad (six feet on each side), a 40-inch round fire pit with secured octagonal cover, two six-feet lumber benches with hand-constructed steel supports, a black architectural flag drop box and landscaping scrubs.
His project was first recognized by Town of Oak Ridge officials at their Veteran's Day event on Nov. 11, 2020, where he was invited to speak about his project and its importance to veterans.
He is the third member of his family to achieve Eagle Scout rank. Like Chipman, his grandfather, Syd Chipman, was 14 when he became an Eagle Scout in December 1954. Chipman's sister, Selby Chipman, was among the first three female scouts in the Old North State Council to complete the requirements for Eagle Scout in November 2020.
For information about Troop 600 or Flags Over NW, visit scoutdude.com.
Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, News & Record, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, N.C. 27406. Scouts must provide photos.
