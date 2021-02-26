Scout Achievements

Scholarships
Devin Bradshaw, an Eagle Scout from Troop 600 in Oak Ridge, has been awarded a $20,000 Mabel and Lawrence S. Cooke Academic Scholarship administered by the National Eagle Scout Association. He is a freshman at N.C. State pursuing a degree in nuclear engineering.
For his Eagle Scout project, Bradshaw led a group of volunteers in the cleanup and beautification of a garden used by the ACES after-school program at Johnson Street Global Studies School in High Point. He spent more than 150 hours working toward the project’s completion.
Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. For information, visit www.scoutdude.com.
