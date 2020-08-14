Achievers
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont recently honored its top cookie sellers during the annual GEO (Girls Empowering Opportunity) recognition event.
Due to COVID-19, the program, which is held annually at Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe, was held virtually June 15. The event honors girls who sold 500 or more boxes of cookies during the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. This year, 1,186 girls were recognized for 2020.
The top 10 council-wide cookie sellers were honored during the event as well. Local top cookie sellers included Ayslee Pilkenton (second overall) who sold 5,732 boxes and Kennadee McEachirn (fifth overall) who sold 3,723 boxes.
Along with the top sellers, 19 girls were recognized as recipients of the annual cookie scholarships. Julia Smith of Troop 41730 in Jamestown received a $2,000 scholarship.
Scouts receiving a $500 scholarship each included: Madalynn Kiger of Troop 13136 in Kernersville, Isabelle Redding of Troop 30003 in Asheboro and Darby Strayer of Troop 2429 in Greensboro.
