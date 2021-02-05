Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards

Richard Xander Wood, a member of Troop 101 and son of Jody and Keith Wood of Greensboro, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Wood built a display kiosk at the tennis courts at Grimsley High School to honor Grimsley’s past, present and future tennis teams.

Spencer Burton, son of Eric and Tonya Burton of High Point and a member of Troop 4, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Burton built picnic tables and benches for Julian United Methodist Church.

Ethan Hartman, son of Kale and Kathy Hartman of Colfax and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Hartman designed and led the construction of two 8’-by-12’ wooden planter boxes, four 2’-by-4’ wooden planter boxes and a balance beam for Trinity Covenant Preschool, a Montessori-inspired preschool in Greensboro where young children learn through hands-on activities. Nine volunteers worked for three workdays to complete the project.