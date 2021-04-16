Scout Achievements

Awards

Scouts BSA Troop 600 Eagle Scout Stewart Chipman is the recipient of the 2020 Glenn A. and Melinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award for the Old North State Council’s eight-county service area. The council has also submitted his project to the National Eagle Scout Association for further award consideration.

For his Eagle Scout project, Chipman designed and led construction of a flag collection and retirement center at Oak Ridge Town Park in collaboration with the Oak Ridge Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. His project included a flag collection box, bench seating and landscaping and an octagonal concrete area with a fire pit designed exclusively for proper flag retirements.

“Respectfully retiring American flags honors our country and citizens and reminds us what our nation stands for,” said Chipman, a 14-year-old eighth grader at Brown Summit Middle School for Advanced Academics.

As part of the troop’s new Flags Over Northwest program, the center is being used for quarterly flag retirement ceremonies and patriotic holiday events. Troop 600 is responsible for managing the site in collaboration with the park.

Chipman is the son of Chris Chipman and Holly Stewart.

For information about Troop 600, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.