Scout Achievements

Eagle Award

Andrew Steinl, son of Jen and Kevin Steinl of Greensboro and a member of Troop 216, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, he built a Pod C or a “city section” for Safety Town.

He laid concrete pads for parking spaces and painted the firehouse and utilities building.

Safety Town is a two-hours a day, two-week program for 5- and 6-year-olds that teaches safety lessons on strangers, traffic, pedestrians, fire, bicycles, bus, poisons (including drugs), water and guns. This community service program has been sponsored by the Greensboro Police Department, the Nat Greene Kiwanis Club of Greensboro and other area civic organizations and business for more than 39 years.

For information, visit www.safetytowngreensboro.com.

Silver Antelope Award

The Boy Scouts of America’s National Court of Honor has named Greensboro resident Bill Goebel as a recipient of its 2021 Silver Antelope Award, the Southern Region’s highest level of recognition for adult volunteers.