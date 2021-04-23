Scout Achievements

Eagle Award
Andrew Steinl, son of Jen and Kevin Steinl of Greensboro and a member of Troop 216, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, he built a Pod C or a “city section” for Safety Town.
He laid concrete pads for parking spaces and painted the firehouse and utilities building.
Safety Town is a two-hours a day, two-week program for 5- and 6-year-olds that teaches safety lessons on strangers, traffic, pedestrians, fire, bicycles, bus, poisons (including drugs), water and guns. This community service program has been sponsored by the Greensboro Police Department, the Nat Greene Kiwanis Club of Greensboro and other area civic organizations and business for more than 39 years.
For information, visit www.safetytowngreensboro.com.
Silver Antelope Award
The Boy Scouts of America’s National Court of Honor has named Greensboro resident Bill Goebel as a recipient of its 2021 Silver Antelope Award, the Southern Region’s highest level of recognition for adult volunteers.
Created in 1942, the Silver Antelope Award is awarded to registered adult volunteers of exceptional character in recognition of their extraordinary leadership and distinguished service to youth. Fewer than 5,000 volunteers have received this recognition since the award’s inception.
Including his present role as Area 7 president, Goebel has provided more than 20 years of service to BSA. Previously, he served as president and vice president of marketing for BSA’s Old North State Council in Greensboro. In addition, Goebel has been recognized with many Scouting awards, including Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor, Silver Beaver Award, James E. West Award and Wood Badge.
Goebel is the area president of Focus CFO N.C. and chief executive officer of MPACT Maintenance and Reliability Solutions.
Goebel resides in Greensboro with his wife Dori. He is the father of three children, Will, Jessa and Elisa Kay.
Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.