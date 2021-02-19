 Skip to main content
Scout Achievements
Sullivan Trahan earns Eagle Award

Sullivan Trahan created visual display boards for the Adventure Sail Camp, part of the YMCA of Northwest NC, for this Eagle Award.

 BONNIE TRAHAN, PROVIDED

Eagle Awards

Sullivan Trahan, son of Kyle and Bonnie Trahan and a member of Troop 139, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Trahan focused on the Adventure Sail Camp, part of the YMCA of Northwest N.C., where he volunteered for several summers. He created visual display boards to assist camp counselors in teaching campers about sailing points, navigation, rigging, etc. Holt Environments provided support for this project.

* * * *

Coleman Bobbitt, son of Lisa and Josh Bobbitt of Greensboro and a member of Troop 216, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Bobbitt built classroom storage shelving units for Irving Park Elementary School.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

