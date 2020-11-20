 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scout Achievements
0 comments

Scout Achievements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler Michael Thompson's Eagle Award project

Tyler Michael Thompson's Eagle Award project involved organizing this little library system outside Stokesdale Elementary School.

 Thompson Family, Provided

Eagle Awards

Tyler Michael Thompson, son of Kimberly and Frederick Thompson and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Thompson focused on the planning and supervision of construction of a little library system outside Stokesdale Elementary School. It involved the construction of a paved pad and two benches, along with the utilization of an old newspaper box to hold the books. Students will now have an outdoor location to sit down, relax and read a good book. 

Donations were provided by Morris & Morris Dentistry, the Reidsville Review, school associates and the Thompson family.

For information, visit scoutdude.com.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, News & Record, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, N.C. 27406.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health Happenings
Lifestyles

Health Happenings

Dr. Christina Rama, chief hospitalist and physician adviser with Cone Health, has raised $31,600 for Sanctuary House, a mental health organiza…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News