Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards
Tyler Michael Thompson, son of Kimberly and Frederick Thompson and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Thompson focused on the planning and supervision of construction of a little library system outside Stokesdale Elementary School. It involved the construction of a paved pad and two benches, along with the utilization of an old newspaper box to hold the books. Students will now have an outdoor location to sit down, relax and read a good book.
Donations were provided by Morris & Morris Dentistry, the Reidsville Review, school associates and the Thompson family.
For information, visit scoutdude.com.
Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, News & Record, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, N.C. 27406.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!