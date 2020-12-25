Scout Achievements

Activities
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, have just wrapped up their annual "Good Turn for Goodwill" community service partnership project. The campaign took place in October.
This year, there were 1,498 Girl Scouts representing 115 Troops from central and western North Carolina, who donated 3,429 bags of goods to Goodwill.
Local Girl Scouts collected gently used clothing, toys, books and household items that could be sold in Goodwill's retail stores. In turn, proceeds from the sale of those donated items support workforce development programs, which help people gain marketable skills, find jobs and reach financial stability.
For information, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
God and Life Award
Eagle Scout Jeb Brown and Life Scout Smith Brown, the sons of Catherine Ann Brown and Bill Brown of Oak Ridge and members of Troop 600 which meets at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, have received the God and Life Award.
Earned as part of the Scouts BSA Religious Emblems Program, the God and Life Award is awarded to older Scouts by diverse religious organizations. The Brown brothers received their God and Life Awards as part of the P.R.A.Y. Program offered through the Baptist church.
The Brown brothers worked with the Rev. Anita Laffoon, minister of church life, at First Baptist Church in Kernersville, their family’s home church. From June to October 2020, they met twice a month by Zoom to complete requirements.
Jeb Brown, a senior, and Smith Brown, a sophomore, attend Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro.
To learn more about Scouts BSA Troop 600, visit scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets most Mondays at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.
