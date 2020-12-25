Scout Achievements

Activities

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, have just wrapped up their annual "Good Turn for Goodwill" community service partnership project. The campaign took place in October.

This year, there were 1,498 Girl Scouts representing 115 Troops from central and western North Carolina, who donated 3,429 bags of goods to Goodwill.

Local Girl Scouts collected gently used clothing, toys, books and household items that could be sold in Goodwill's retail stores. In turn, proceeds from the sale of those donated items support workforce development programs, which help people gain marketable skills, find jobs and reach financial stability.

For information, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

God and Life Award

Eagle Scout Jeb Brown and Life Scout Smith Brown, the sons of Catherine Ann Brown and Bill Brown of Oak Ridge and members of Troop 600 which meets at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, have received the God and Life Award.