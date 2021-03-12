Scout Achievements

Announcements

This summer, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont will offer in-person day and overnight camping options and virtual camp programming at its three resident camp properties.

Offerings are open to all girls in kindergarten through 12th grades and will include day and overnight in-person camp and horse programs (for rising first through 12th graders), multi-day virtual sessions girls can do from home (for rising K-12), and Kamp Kits with outdoor, interactive programming sent straight to a girl’s door. All in-person sessions will follow current COVID-19 guidelines to keep the girls and staff safe, and camps will operate at 50% capacity for the summer.

Girls who register before March 31 will receive a $50 early-bird discount. Financial assistance for camp is also available. For details and to register, visit www.CampLikeaGirl.org. Questions can be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.

****

Juliette Gordon Low began the first Girl Scout troop on March 12, 1912. At this first troop meeting in Savannah, Ga., there were 18 girls present.

Since then, Girl Scouts has grown to more than 2.5 million members. Donations to recognize the nonprofit’s birthday may be made at https://justgiving.com/campaign/2021gsbirthday.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must submit photos.