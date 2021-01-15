Scout Announcements

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Girl Scouts of the USA recently launched the 2021 Girl Scout cookie season. Girl Scouts will be selling their classic cookies in safe, creative and socially distant ways, including direct ship to households, contact-free delivery and a first-ever national delivery service in collaboration with Grubhub.

Within the 40 counties of GSCP2P, consumers can order for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. Days and times may vary and are based upon Troop availability. With a hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more, all using Grubhub’s technology.

Along with the classics of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Caramel deLites, Shortbreads, Lemonades, S’mores and a gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, this year will also offer the new Toast-Yay! cookie, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in icing.

Proceeds from purchases stay local with the Troop and GSCP2P to help Girl Scouts’ leadership programming.

