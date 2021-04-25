Senior events

Vision Aware — Sight Issues We Face As We Mature: 1-3 p.m. April 27, Zoom. Participants will learn about the latest on low-vision technology, adjusting to changing vision, eye diseases that affect people as they age and treatment for eye diseases. Register. 919-832-5138 or ncreadingservice.org, click on “Events.”

Well-Spring Solutions Hosts Free Online Talk — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s: 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 29, Zoom. 800-272-3900 or tinyurl.com/TenSignsAPR29.

The Evergreens Lifestyle Center has been given the green light to do a soft opening, beginning in May. In addition, a few day trips will be scheduled. 336-373-4816.

Fifth Annual Aging Re-imagined Webinar: 3 p.m. May 7. Join local and national researchers, community leaders and policy experts as they respond to the topic of loneliness in older adult communities. Register at go.wfu.edu/ari2021. dehege@wakehealth.edu.

Music and Munch: 12:30 p.m. second Friday of the month, www.facebook.com/seniorresourcesofguilford. Join music therapist Robin Gentle and sing along. seniorcenter@senior-Resources-guilford.org.

Techknowledgey Classes: Starts in June, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Android tablets, Android phones, iPhones, iPads, basic technology help. 336-373-4816.