Senior events

Vision Aware — Sight Issues We Face As We Mature: 1-3 p.m. April 27, Zoom. Participants will learn about the latest on low-vision technology, adjusting to changing vision, eye diseases that affect people as they age and treatment for eye diseases. Register. 919-832-5138 or ncreadingservice.org, click on “Events.”
Well-Spring Solutions Hosts Free Online Talk — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s: 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 29, Zoom. 800-272-3900 or tinyurl.com/TenSignsAPR29.
The Evergreens Lifestyle Center has been given the green light to do a soft opening, beginning in May. In addition, a few day trips will be scheduled. 336-373-4816.
Fifth Annual Aging Re-imagined Webinar: 3 p.m. May 7. Join local and national researchers, community leaders and policy experts as they respond to the topic of loneliness in older adult communities. Register at go.wfu.edu/ari2021. dehege@wakehealth.edu.
Music and Munch: 12:30 p.m. second Friday of the month, www.facebook.com/seniorresourcesofguilford. Join music therapist Robin Gentle and sing along. seniorcenter@senior-Resources-guilford.org.
Techknowledgey Classes: Starts in June, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Android tablets, Android phones, iPhones, iPads, basic technology help. 336-373-4816.
Virtual Creative Workshops with Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. Zoom. 336-420-3916 or https://can-nc.org/events.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, 3 miles. Must have a current waiver/release, COVID-19 release and medical clearance form on file prior to participation. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.
Senior Pilates: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro. Outside, weather permitting. Also, the nonprofit offers seven virtual classes per week. Call 336-373-4816 or visit tinyurl.com/w4rjy3z4 for a schedule.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling by phone or Zoom during pandemic. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253, or shiip@senior-resources-guilford.org.