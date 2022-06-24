What does your summer look like so far? Send up to two photos by uploading them as JPGs to our website at greensboro.com/photosubmissions. Type “summer photo” in the Description field and tell us what’s going on in the picture.
Share your summer photos (copy)
Related to this story
Most Popular
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change brings growth, and growth brings change. Even though you can’t control life’s process entirely, you’re steer…
Joe Kingsley comes from a larger-than-life family with connections, achievements and celebrity akin to the Kennedys, complete with a family cu…