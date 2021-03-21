She wanted to open a joyful plant shop. It's now a refuge for the pandemic-weary

The shop is like my home. It’s a sanctuary. When people come to my home, they are amazed by how it makes them feel. I want people to come into the store and feel transformed, too. I want them to buy something that makes them feel safe and happy and makes them smile. That’s what this shop is based upon.

As a woman and Black-owned business, do you feel like you’ve had hurdles that others have not?

That’s a yes and no answer. Yes, there were struggles for me to do something like this but I don’t think it’s because I’m a woman or I’m Black. I say that with a caveat. I don’t want to say that it’s not an issue for other people. I had already run a business for a few decades and knew what to do. If I hadn’t had all of that experience, it would have been daunting for me to start a business in California.

There are not a lot of resources for women and people of color. The ones that do exist are not easy to find. I’ve been in business for two years and I just found out about the California Women’s Business Center. I learned about them from a friend who had already been in business for 10 years.