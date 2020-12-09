Sheet pan meatballs and charred broccoli

SHEET PAN MEATBALLS WITH CHARRED BROCCOLI
Serves 4.
For sauce:
⅔ cup ketchup
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
4 teaspoons soy sauce
1½-inch piece ginger, peeled and finely minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
For meatballs:
1 large head broccoli
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Crushed red pepper flakes
1 pound ground turkey
1 large egg, beaten to blend
4 scallions, thinly sliced
¼ cup finely chopped fresh mushrooms
2 garlic cloves, minced
2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely minced
⅓ cup plain or Japanese breadcrumbs (panko)
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
Steamed brown or white rice and sesame seeds (for serving)
Prepare sauce: Mix ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, rice vinegar, honey, soy sauce, ginger, a pinch of salt and a good grind of pepper in a small saucepan.
Measure out ¼ cup mixture into a small bowl (you'll use this to glaze the meatballs). Bring remaining mixture to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally and reducing heat if needed, until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Transfer sauce to a small bowl.
Place a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
Trim broccoli stems and remove from crown. Peel off tough outer skin, then slice stems crosswise into ½-inch pieces. Cut florets into 2-inch pieces.
Toss in bowl with 1 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt and a few pinches of red pepper flakes (or more to taste). Spread out onto the outer edges of a baking sheet, leaving space for the meatballs in the middle. Brush space with remaining oil.
Mix turkey, egg, scallions, mushrooms, garlic, ginger, panko, sesame oil, pepper, remaining 1½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ cup water in a medium bowl. Using wet hands, form into 12 or 16 meatballs. Arrange on baking sheet; brush with some of the reserved glazing mixture.
Bake until meatballs are golden and cooked through, 18-20 minutes. Remove from oven; turn on broiler. Brush meatballs with remaining glazing mixture; broil until broccoli is charred and meatballs are browned in spots, about 5 minutes.
To serve, divide rice into bowls. Drizzle with sauce, spoon meatballs and broccoli on top and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve immediately.
— Adapted from Bonappetit.com