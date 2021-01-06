 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheet pan suppers offer cooks a lifeline during busy times
0 comments

Sheet pan suppers offer cooks a lifeline during busy times

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheet-pan suppers have become very popular in recent years for good reason — they are great no-fuss recipes for time-pressed cooks. Now Cathy Erway, a James Beard Award-winning food writer, has written “Sheet Pan Chicken” ($19, Ten Speed Press), offering 50 ideas for cooking America’s favorite poultry in the oven.

As Erway says in the book’s introduction, a sheet pan is “the no-nonsense industrial workhouse of the home kitchen.” It was here long before that latest fancy appliance you bought, and it will be here long after.

Chicken, she says, is well suited to the oven’s dry heat, where it turns golden and crispy. Of course, part of the appeal of sheet-pan suppers is the ability to cook the chicken or other protein along with green and starchy vegetables so that you have an entire meal prepared all at once, usually in about a half-hour, with just one pan to clean.

Erway offers recipes for all parts of the chicken — breast, thigh, wing and leg, even a whole bird — and all ways — boneless, bone-in, skinless and skin-on.

She also uses a wide variety of vegetables, grains and spices.

Many of the recipes incorporate ethnic, particularly Asian, flavors. Recipes are divided into two main categories or chapters.

“On the fly” recipes are the quickest and simplest — dishes that can be thrown together at a moment’s notice, with no long marinades or other complications. These include internet chicken, a “semi-viral” recipe from TASTE founding editor Matt Rodbard and his wife, Tamar Anitai, that combines root vegetables, Brussels sprouts, apples and bacon with bone-in chicken thighs in a sweet-and-sour glaze.

Other “on the fly” recipes include coriander-crusted chicken with crispy chickpeas and pomegranate; cumin five-spice chicken wings with sweet potatoes and eggplant; cashew orange chicken with broccoli; and tomatillo chicken with potatoes, poblanos and corn.

Recipes that call for marinades or otherwise take more time are grouped in a chapter called Worth the Wait. Erway rightly points out that many chicken dishes benefit greatly from an overnight marinade or other pre-seasoning. Many of the recipes in this section take only a few minutes more to prepare — but it’s a few minutes that must be done the day before for best results.

A couple of the recipes in Worth the Wait call for whole chicken: dry-brined whole chicken with fennel and cipollini onions, and roasted dry-drined whole chicken with cherry-walnut stuffing.

The rest of the recipes in this section call for chicken parts. They include Thai yellow curry chicken thighs with cucumber relish, muffuletta chicken rolls, Oaxacan chicken with oregano and garlic, Nashville-style hot chicken with bacon collard greens, and Mom’s soy sauce chicken with pineapple and bok choy.

A third section or chapter in the book is for side dishes, mainly grains. Erway points that as great as sheet pans are, they don’t necessarily work well for such sides as rice, quinoa and pasta. This section includes recipes for “anything goes” fried rice, simple sesame noodles. There are also such salads as citrus with olives, chiles and mint, and such sauces Georgian walnut and tahini-yogurt.

All in all, “Sheet Pan Chicken” not only will teach you to be an expert with roasting on sheet pans, but also will give you plenty of ideas to get out of any chicken recipe rut.

“I’m convinced that roasting chicken is one of the easiest ways to coax out all the flavors and features chicken provides,” Erway wrote, “from the sweet, sticky glaze that may form on its skin to the seasoned juices that run freely from a wingette’s succulent flesh.”

That such coaxing happens with minimal effort, while accompanying vegetables cook right alongside the meat, makes sheet-pan chicken all the more appealing.

Simple, flexible, and delicious,” Erway said, “these are the hallmarks or a winner chicken dinner in my book.”

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Mom’s Soy Sauce Chicken with Pineapple and Bok Choy

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

For the marinade:

½ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce (or an additional 2 tablespoons soy sauce)

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

4 scallions, chopped

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken pieces

For the bok choy:

3 small heads baby bok choy, halved

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as grapeseed

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cups fresh pineapple chunks

2 scallions, chopped

Crispy Chile Oil (optional)

Instructions:

Make the marinade: Combine the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, salt, white pepper, sesame oil, scallions, and ginger in an airtight container or zip-top bag. Add the chicken to the marinade, cover the container or seal the bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Combine the baby bok choy, 1 tablespoon of the neutral oil, and the salt on a sheet pan and toss to coat. Arrange the bok choy cut-side down. Toss the pineapple chunks with the remaining 1 tablespoon neutral oil and scatter the pineapple around the pan.

Remove the chicken pieces from the marinade, shaking off any excess, and arrange them on the sheet pan nestled among the bok choy and pineapple. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, then check on the bok choy; flip them or remove them from the sheet pan if they’re sufficiently crisped. Rotate the pan and roast for another 10 minutes, until a kitchen thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a piece registers 160 degrees. Sprinkle with the scallions and Crispy Chile Oil (if using) and serve.

Recipe from “Sheet Pan Chicken” (Ten Speed Press)

Crispy Chile Oil

Makes about ½ cup

1 small shallot, sliced very thinly (as with a mandoline)

1 large garlic clove, sliced very thinly

1 to 2 tablespoons red chile flakes (1 for medium heat, 2 for spicy hot)

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup neutral oil, such as grapeseed

1. Combine shallot, garlic, chiles flakes and salt in a small heatproof bowl or a large heatproof measuring cup (or in a small saucepan if you’re unsure if your bowl or measuring cup is heatproof).

2. Heat the oil in a saucepan over high heat for 2 to 3 minutes, until it is very hot and beginning to smoke. Carefully pour the hot oil over the chile mixture, standing away as it bubbles for several seconds. Cool for 10 minutes, then use right away for store, covered in a jar and refrigerated, for up to 3 months.

Recipe from “Sheet Pan Chicken” (Ten Speed Press)

Internet Chicken with Apples, Bacon and Brussels Sprouts

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Salt and black pepper

1 large sweet potato, peeled and coarsely chopped into ¾-inch pieces

8 to 10 brussels sprouts, halved

2 medium Fuji apples, cored and sliced into half-moons about ¾ inch thick

6 to 8 slices smoked bacon, chopped crosswise into 1-inch-wide pieces

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the vinegar, pomegranate molasses, garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Add the chicken and season with salt and pepper. Massage the chicken with your hands (both of them!), working to distribute the herbs and seasoning evenly over the chicken. Set aside to rest at room temperature while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Place the sweet potato, brussels sprouts, and apples on a sheet pan. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, then toss to evenly coat and season with salt and pepper. Spread in an even layer, turning the brussels sprouts cut-side down to get as much contact with the pan as possible.

Place the chicken thighs over the vegetable-apple mix. Scatter the chopped bacon over everything. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the chicken is well browned on top and a kitchen thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh registers 160 degrees. Serve.

Recipe from “Sheet Pan Chicken” (Ten Speed Press)

Cumin Five-Spice Chicken Wings

Makes: 4 servings

8 whole chicken wings, or 1 to 1½ pounds bone-in, skin-on drumsticks or thighs

1¼ teaspoons whole cumin (or 1 teaspoon ground)

1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder

1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns (substitute black peppercorns)

1½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon red chile flakes

1 garlic clove, grated

3 tablespoons neutral oil, such as vegetable oil

1 pound sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch-thick wedges

1 (½- to ¾-pound) Asian eggplant, halved lengthwise and cut into 2-inch-long segments

For the glaze:

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

¼ teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, chopped, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coarsely crush the Sichuan peppercorns and whole cumin seeds, if using, in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle.

In a large bowl, combine the wings, 1 teaspoon of the cumin, 1 teaspoon of the salt, ½ teaspoon of the five-spice powder, ½ teaspoon of the Sichuan peppercorns, ½ teaspoon of the chile flakes, the garlic, and 1 tablespoon of the neutral oil. Stir to incorporate evenly. Arrange the wings on a sheet pan.

In the same bowl, combine the sweet potatoes, eggplant, the remaining ½ teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns, ¼ teaspoon crushed cumin, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon five-spice, ½ teaspoon chile flakes, and 2 tablespoons of the neutral oil. Toss to coat. Arrange the vegetables in a single layer between and around the wings on the sheet pan.

Roast for 15 minutes, then toss the vegetables around on the pan and flip the wings. Reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees and roast for another 10 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the glaze: Combine the brown sugar, ketchup, water, soy sauce, and five-spice powder in a small pot and heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it begins to bubble and the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and stir in the sesame oil.

Drizzle the glaze over the vegetables and wings, garnish with the cilantro, and serve.

Recipe from “Sheet Pan Chicken” (Ten Speed Press)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News