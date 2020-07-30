Vegetables
Provided by Adonyi Gábor

Shiloh Baptist Church at 1210 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro is providing food assistance to individuals directly impacted by COVID-19 in the following communities: Hampton Homes, J.T. Hairston Memorial Homes, Ray Warren, Smith Homes and Warnersville. Food assistance is also available to anyone who is referred by a local charitable organization.

The food is for anyone who is experiencing food shortages due to job loss, low income or disability.

To reserve a food box of farm fresh vegetables/produce, other food items and health and nutrition information, call 336-272-1166.

Enrollment is limited.

